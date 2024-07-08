Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Teases Upcoming Changes In WWE

WWE will be transitioning through various programming changes in the near future, with "WWE Raw" heading to Netflix come January 2025 as well as "WWE Smackdown" moving to the USA Network and "WWE NXT" going to CW in October. However, according to Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque, "NXT" leaving the USA Network will not be the only change coming to the gold brand later this year.

Speaking at the Money in the Bank 2024 post press conference, "The Game" went into detail about WWE planning ahead toward making more changes to "NXT" in the fall. He also explained that, over time, the audience will see various differences to "Raw" and "Smackdown" as we inch closer to December.

"We are just getting started. I really feel like that. We got a whole fall thing coming up with CW for NXT. Which by the way Shawn is just killing it right... Whether that's talent development, recruitment, NXT in general. I can't say enough good stuff about it. I'm in awe of what they're doing down there... When they move to CW, when Smackdown makes the move to USA, when Raw makes the move to Netflix. We're just getting rolling. We're lining up all this stuff that's gonna happen. A lot of the changes you see now, we are slow rolling things out. When we get to the fall, when we get to the winter, there's gonna be a lot."

Triple H also expressed how excited he is about John Cena returning to the ring for a full year after announcing his retirement at Money in the Bank. Furthermore, he stated how grateful he is to be running creative with the current talent on the WWE roster.

