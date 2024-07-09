AEW Star Billy Gunn Gets Candid About Making Amends With Triple H Post-Rehab

Fans have often questioned why Billy Gunn never broke into WWE's main event scene during the Attitude Era, despite being a part of one of the most popular factions at the time, D-Generation X. Apparently, Gunn's addiction issues might have played a role in this, and soured relationships along the way, like with Triple H.

Gunn appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and recalled the process behind rekindling his relationship with WWE ahead of his return to the promotion in 2012. "There was a ton of wreckage that I left in the wake, you know." Gunn said, admitting that his addictions played a role in burning bridges between himself and WWE, but that he still took responsibility for his actions.

"I happened to be doing an appearance in Chicago, I think it was weird and WWE was there," Gunn recalled. "I called Hunter, I said 'Hey, do you mind if I stop by?' And he goes, 'Of course, not, you can come by.' Whatever." He then explained that he told Triple H that he wasn't there to get his job back, even though his 2004 release was difficult for him.

"Because when I got released, I went on a rampage. I mean an utter rampage of just trying to destroy everything because it was everybody else's fault and not mine." Gunn then told how he specifically apologized to Triple H, who didn't seem bothered. "And he goes, 'You know, I never even thought twice about it.'" After making amends with his old D-Generation X cohort, Gunn was welcomed back into the promotion with open arms.