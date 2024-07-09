AEW Star Billy Gunn Gets Candid About Making Amends With Triple H Post-Rehab
Fans have often questioned why Billy Gunn never broke into WWE's main event scene during the Attitude Era, despite being a part of one of the most popular factions at the time, D-Generation X. Apparently, Gunn's addiction issues might have played a role in this, and soured relationships along the way, like with Triple H.
Gunn appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and recalled the process behind rekindling his relationship with WWE ahead of his return to the promotion in 2012. "There was a ton of wreckage that I left in the wake, you know." Gunn said, admitting that his addictions played a role in burning bridges between himself and WWE, but that he still took responsibility for his actions.
"I happened to be doing an appearance in Chicago, I think it was weird and WWE was there," Gunn recalled. "I called Hunter, I said 'Hey, do you mind if I stop by?' And he goes, 'Of course, not, you can come by.' Whatever." He then explained that he told Triple H that he wasn't there to get his job back, even though his 2004 release was difficult for him.
"Because when I got released, I went on a rampage. I mean an utter rampage of just trying to destroy everything because it was everybody else's fault and not mine." Gunn then told how he specifically apologized to Triple H, who didn't seem bothered. "And he goes, 'You know, I never even thought twice about it.'" After making amends with his old D-Generation X cohort, Gunn was welcomed back into the promotion with open arms.
Billy Gunn was allowed to have another run with WWE
Following his apology to Triple H, Billy Gunn began to train in Tampa, Florida until "The Game" approach him and asked him to become a guest coach for the WWE Performance Center. "The next thing you know, I was hired, and nobody knew it, and then the next thing you know, they put me and Brian [James] back on the road and I was coaching and I was hired there and I was hired to go do talent."
Gunn then emphasized how important it is for a recovering addict to face the people they hurt and apologize. "There's nothing worse than going and talking to people and just telling them that you're a complete and utter disaster. So, you know, and that helps — you kind of work on your coping and how you handle things and now it's okay."
With his return to the PC, things quickly began to fall into place, which Gunn described as overwhelming since he began to wonder when things would fall apart again. "That right there was something that I had to –- because I had this pattern of every three years just absolutely destroying my life. One way or another, I'd just destroy it." Despite this, the veteran asserted that doing good things eventually works out, and that he no longer expects himself to fail anymore.
