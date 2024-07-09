Bully Ray Compares WWE Feud Between Drew McIntyre & CM Punk To Classic Animated Duo

Drew McIntyre has a bad luck charm named CM Punk. The former WWE Champion's hopes of being world champion were once again thwarted by Punk at Money In The Bank when Punk helped World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest retain in a title match that McIntyre made a Triple Threat by means of a Money In The Bank cash in.

On a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared their dynamic to that of a classic Warner Bros. cartoon pairing.

"It almost feels very Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner-esque right now," Bully Ray said, much to co-host Dave LaGreca's delight. Ray believes fans are beginning to delight in Punk's ability to thwart McIntyre's increasingly Machiavellian scheming. "The Road Runner always got the best of Wile E. Coyote. I'm not even so sure that if McIntyre gets his hands on Punk, people are gonna care. They might even boo, despite the fact that he would be right because they're not eye-for-an-eye right now. Punk has taken both of Drew's eyes and a nut."

McIntyre won Saturday's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, cashing in his briefcase just hours later, only to be pummeled by a steel chair. The referee was unable to intercede due to the newly-made Triple Threat's lack of disqualifications. Not only did Punk screw over McIntyre for the second time, but also by costing Seth Rollins the world title match, Rollins is no longer allowed to challenge for the title as long as Priest is the champion. In the fallout of Saturday's chaos, Punk and McIntyre were admonished and penalized by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.

