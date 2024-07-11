Billy Gunn Looks Back At Controversial WWE Tag Team With Chuck Palumbo

In the early 2000s, WWE introduced one of its most controversial and talked-about tag teams: Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo. The duo's on-screen relationship pushed boundaries and sparked debates about representation in professional wrestling.

Recently, Billy Gunn appeared on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, where he reflected on the origins of the infamous tag team. When asked about how the gimmick came to be, Gunn revealed that the initial concept was quite different from what eventually played out on screen.

"When it (the Billy and Chuck gimmick) was first pitched, it wasn't that. ... We just wanted everything that the girls had. We wanted makeup people and the whole, very Chippendale-ish," Gunn said. "We did that for a week and then it was, 'Hey, by the way, you're gonna marry him.' And we went, 'Whoa, wait.' Not in a bad way but like, 'How does it go from that?' ... Could you have pitched that to us first? 'Cause that's ok."

Despite the initial surprise, Gunn embraced the challenge of portraying the character. He found the experience to be a valuable test of his abilities as a performer and an opportunity for growth in his career.

"It was fun. It really was. Because characters like that will really test if you're good. ... At that moment in my career, it wasn't that I was stale. It was, 'Am I as good as I think I am in my brain that I can pull this off?'"

Gunn continues to wrestle, showcasing his talents in AEW as both a performer and a coach for young talent. Palumbo retired from professional wrestling in 2014, pursuing various other interests including custom motorcycle building and television hosting.

