Bully Ray Assesses Damian Priest's Reaction To WWE Money In The Bank Outcome

Three days removed from WWE Money in the Bank, the biggest talking point remains on a Seth Rollins pinfall attempt over Damian Priest during their World Heavyweight Championship match, which saw the referee fail to count to three after Priest failed to kick out of a Falcon Arrow. Perhaps no one has focused on this moment than Bully Ray, who spent several moments on Monday's "Busted Open Radio" trying to figure out how the spot could go awry, ultimately concluding that Priest failed to kick out due to being knocked loopy by an errant Rollins knee.

But the two-time Hall of Famer didn't end his analysis there, pointing out that Priest looked frustrated after the match due to the blown spot, as opposed to happy he won. That, Bully believes, is something talent needs to avoid.

"You have to move right past it, as if it never happened, because now you have come out of character," Bully said. "And you're admitting that there was a mistake in the match. And when you admit that there was a mistake in the match, you have told people something bad went awry with the magic trick. You cannot...do that. You can't sell it.

"And it's very hard to know that you might've made a mistake, or the referee might've made a mistake, but was the outcome truly affected? No, because what are they going to remember? They're going to remember the involvement from Punk. Yes, social media will put this under a microscope and talk about it and 'Oh, they did this wrong' and yada yada. Priest, you've got to let it go. Every other wrestler, something like that happens, you have to let it go, and you have to let it go as if it never happened."

