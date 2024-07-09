Mark Henry Lauds Jeff Jarrett's AEW Dynamite Match With Hangman Adam Page

Jeff Jarrett recently had a heated match against a returning "Hangman" Adam Page, but while "Double J" ended up suffering defeat to the former AEW World Champion, the veteran's performance and his ties to Owen Hart have largely been praised. On "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry reviewed the match and praised the realism. According to Henry, the match with Page was Jarrett's best AEW match so far.

"I was like, this is wrestling! They worked Jeff's style, and Page looked like a million bucks! He looked like a million bucks without all the s**t." Because of the style the two men worked, Henry believes it's a testimony that young wrestlers should watch to know that the old style still works and is superior. "See? Your honor, the evidence is right in front of you! He had a match against an aging wrestler, worked a traditional American wrestling style, and it worked."

Henry explained that all young wrestlers need to have is passion and buy into the old style. He also noted how believable Jarrett was considering his relationship with Hart. "Our job is to go out there and suspend belief. You need to be tuned into the eyes and the soul. And when you're in here, and you're in here? It's real. And I've heard fans say before 'It's real to me, damn it!' And get emotional and that's what Jeff did, and Page was right there next to him." Despite Henry's concerns, the wrestling industry has been embracing change, especially WWE. Not too long ago, Jarrett even gave his take on the new "era" in WWE.

