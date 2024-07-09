Photo: Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark After Sending Message On WWE Raw

Over the last several weeks Sonya Deville has been eager to recruit both Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to help them further improve and succeed as a tag team. Although she failed to first grab the attention of both women, that seemed to change on last night's "WWE Raw" when Baszler and Stark attacked Damage CTRL alongside Deville.

After Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane were successful in defeating the team of Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag match, Deville and her two new recruits immediately assaulted Damage CTRL, leaving all three women laid out in the middle of the ring. Deville addressed the actions of her new group backstage later in the show, claiming the ambush was not a direct attack on Damage CTRL, but rather a message to the entire women's locker room as they should be prepared for what's coming next. Deville then took to social media last night to share a photo with her new faction backstage after making their debut together. "We're here...and there's not a damn thing you can do about it."

We're here...and there's not a damn thing you can do about it. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nZ5UVgA8QI — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 9, 2024

Stark and Baszler also took to X today to further reiterate the message sent to the women's roster on "Raw," while attaching photos and screenshots of the new trio. "WARNING SHOT"