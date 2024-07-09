Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE Money In The Bank Match 'Slow & Awkward'

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has provided his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest at Money in the Bank this past weekend. The contest resulted in Priest retaining his title after Drew McIntyre cashed in the Money in the Bank contract he won earlier that night, which led CM Punk to interfere in the match and cost both Rollins and McIntyre the opportunity to dethrone the World Champion. On his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff criticized the match between Rollins and Priest, specifically stating that Priest had a "bad night," while also suggesting he would've been better off making himself dinner instead of watching them compete for the title.

Advertisement

"It was slow, it was awkward, I know Seth's been off for a while, he's coming back from an injury, you kind of would expect the ring rust but I think Seth actually looked fairly sharp considering how long he's been off. Damian, I don't know if he just had a bad night tonight or what ... I don't know what it was but that match was slow, plodding it looked to me like Damian was unsure of himself a few times in the middle of the match ... I don't know what that finish was but that was like the beginning for me going I think I'm gonna go cook a steak."

Bischoff continued to explain that he thought there was too many spots during the entire show, especially during the Money in the Bank ladder matches. He summed up the night as "ten pounds of s**t in a five-pound bag."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.