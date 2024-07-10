Shelton Benjamin Addresses Max Caster Saying He Doesn't Want Him In AEW

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has ventured back into the world of independent wrestling since his WWE release in September 2023. He has competed for the likes of Prestige Wrestling in the United States, Progress in the United Kingdom, and APC in France. However, many people have wondered if he would ever join AEW given his rapport with the fans. That was thrown into question earlier this year when AEW star Max Caster took to Twitter to say that he doesn't want Benjamin in the company. Which confused the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"My first thought was 'who is this?'" Benjamin said during a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast. "Like I really don't know him, I have nothing against him, as far as I know, I've never met him. I was more shocked that he would say something like that."

When given the context of Caster explaining how he doesn't want another person to be signed to AEW as it would be another talent coming to take his spot, Benjamin then expressed how he isn't technically a threat to Caster as he isn't signed to the company, but the fact that Caster sees him as a threat rather than an asset is a case of Caster needing to change something about himself so he can feel happier.

"At this stage in my career, I want to help other talent," Benjamin said. "So if you're looking at this and saying 'oh you're stealing my spot,' well first of all if I can steal it, it wasn't your spot. I can't take Roman Reigns' spot, I can't take Swerve [Strickland]'s spot, I can't take anyone's spot. However, you can lose your spot, that's how I look at it."

