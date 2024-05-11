Why Max Caster Doesn't Want Shelton Benjamin In AEW

AEW star Max Caster has taken a few shots at people who may not have seen them coming. One of those people was former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin, who has been linked with a move to AEW ever since his non-compete clause with WWE expired at the end of 2023. Benjamin has stated that he'd love to wrestle for AEW, and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross feels like Benjamin would be a perfect fit for AEW given his experience, talent, and work ethic.

However, Max Caster doesn't see it that way, as the AEW star previously took to social media and said he doesn't want the ex-WWE star in the company. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he explained why he took shots at Benjamin.

"What's he going to do? Take up my TV time?" Caster said. "One thing I learned when I was getting signed to AEW, I got a call from QT Marshall, who I love and respect because he's a great wrestler and he's very honest...he called me up and he's like 'Tony wants you to come in'.' I go, 'Is this a joke? I don't know. He goes, 'Look, I'm a wrestler, I'd prefer it if you didn't come here and work because you'd be taking a spot that I want.' I go, 'That was some s**t.'"

Caster explained that ever since Marshall explained the competitive mindset wrestlers usually have, he has that same mentality with anyone who joins AEW, regardless of how respected or loved they might be. Caster rounded off by saying that AEW doesn't need someone like Benjamin as there is nothing he could do that someone like former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods can't already do just as well.

