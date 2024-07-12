Why WWE NXT's Oba Femi Is In No Hurry To Be Called Up To Main Roster

In just over 40 matches, Oba Femi has established himself as one of the most dominant stars of the "WWE NXT" brand. As such, many fans are keen on seeing Femi imminently elevated to WWE's main roster. Femi, however, is keen on continuing to hone his craft, and his NXT North American Championship reign, on the "NXT" brand.

Advertisement

"I believe very much in the now, in the moment, in the title reign, in the North American Championship, in the feud with Wes Lee, because that's what's going on now," Femi recently told "WrestleZone." "When people start to think about call ups, they start to tunnel-vision their own progress. They forget about all the steps and the corners and the dips and the highs that they have to go through to get to the end of the tunnel. I don't like to do that."

Despite his preference to remain focused on the present, Femi noted that he appreciates the fans that are pushing for him to get called up to WWE's main roster. In fact, Femi finds it extremely validating. For right now, though, Femi wants to elevate the NXT North American Championship, specifically to surpass the legacy set by Wes Lee.

Advertisement

Most recently, Femi defeated Lee at the "NXT" Heatwave premium live event. With this win, Femi retained the NXT North American Championship, and extended his reign to over 180 days. Lee, on the other hand, can no longer challenge for the title for as long as Femi maintains possession of it.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WrestleZone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.