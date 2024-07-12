AEW's Jim Ross Explains Why He Thinks MJF 'Needs To Take A Deep Breath'

Former AEW World Champion MJF has wasted no time in getting the wrestling world talking about him following his return to All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing in May. He has already gotten the better of Rush, defeated CMLL's Hechicero at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in front of his hometown fans, and has since turned his attention to AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, with Daniel Garcia becoming collateral damage in the process.

Despite being one of AEW's biggest stars, AEW commentator Jim Ross still believes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has some things to learn. During a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross offered some advice to the 'Salt of the Earth' so that he could enjoy his wrestling career more.

"Like any other young kid, he's got to mature, he's got to come along, his age has got to catch up with his experience. He's very bright, very very bright and sometimes I think that he misuses his clout," Ross said. "He needs more patience with himself and he needs to understand that it's not always about him, but it is more often than not. He's really good, he's very talented, I just think that he's got to slow down sometimes and enjoy the journey...I don't know how to put this but maybe sometimes he needs to take a deep breath and enjoy his journey. If he did, he'd probably have a better overall experience."

Ross noted that MJF needs to stop taking things so seriously and have a bit more fun in the ring, while also not taking anything away from his current character. He also claims that MJF has shades of a young Paul Heyman in that he is extremely talented, while also constantly thinking about how to get the most out of himself and his opponents.

