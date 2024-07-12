NXT Star Oba Femi Believes This Match Of His Deserves 10 Stars

After a successful defense at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Oba Femi enters his seventh month as WWE NXT North American Champion. Picking a favorite match among a string of dominant 2024 performances might be difficult for some, but on "The A Show" podcast, Femi said he's particularly proud of the triple threat match at April's "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver.

"Personally, I think that's a 10-star match," Femi said. "Let me tell you why. Because going into that one, there wasn't too much buildup or history or anything like that. Just intrinsically, on its own, just a standalone, good match. Now, can you imagine if we had seven, eight, nine weeks to tell a good story? That's why I strongly believe it's a 10-star match because it didn't have any backbone or hind legs to stand on. Just, on its own, it's a very, very good match."

The former college shot put standout was then asked if there was a match that stood out as the biggest learning experience thus far in his young wrestling career. Femi picked another three-way match from his resume.

"Probably the triple threat at Battleground [2024]. That was a very interesting crowd," Femi said. "If that whole event taught me anything, it's that crowds get tired... Like that was an all-around solid card... But after the women's ladder match, they checked out, because the women's ladder match was especially so good... Like it didn't matter how many times I caught Wes Lee with the Meteora. They were done."

Because of a stipulation added to their match at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Wes Lee can no longer challenge Femi for the NXT North American Championship. His next challenger will be Chase U's Duke Hudson.