WWE Star Chad Gable Discusses Advocating For Himself To Be On WrestleMania 40

In the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era of WWE, Chad Gable has emerged as one of the standout performers on television. Despite his increased prominence and efforts to secure a spot at WrestleMania 40, Gable ultimately didn't have a match at the event. However, his behind-the-scenes initiative during this period left a positive impression on management.

During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast, Gable discussed how he advocated for himself leading up to WrestleMania 40. When asked about his approach to pitching ideas and vouching for his position, Gable provided insight into his mindset.

"Giving stories, giving options for how I could integrate myself into what's currently going on. But beyond that, what's important to me is not just giving them options and saying, 'Here's some ideas that I think you can do,'" Gable said. "Some of the vignettes that came out before Mania about me and Gunther, or me and the Intercontinental Championship ... I made those. Like me and a friend of mine made those ourselves. We shot them. We took the time to do it."

The vignettes were well-received, and Gable expressed appreciation for WWE's openness to talent input and creativity.

"I think it's a credit to both the company and myself that they're willing to listen to the talent's perspective and use some of their creative direction occasionally when it works. I think it's cool," said the "WWE Raw" star.

The Alpha Academy star, in recent months, has solidified his position as one of WWE's top heel performers. He's currently embroiled in a storyline with the recently debuted Wyatt Sicks while still resolving his conflict with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri.

