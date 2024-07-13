Tommy Dreamer Discusses Ricochet's Options From WWE To Free Agency

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has discussed where he thinks Ricochet will end up following the expiry of his WWE deal.

After six years with the company, Ricochet is set to be a former WWE Superstar as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is reportedly in the final few weeks of his contract after choosing not to renew his contract. Many fans have speculated where he might end up when he does eventually part ways with the company, with some believing that he will land in AEW, while others see him traveling back to NJPW. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer discussed why he thinks Ricochet will join AEW soon.

Advertisement

"He'll probably show up in AEW because of the connections he had, the matches he had, and then you also look at career-wise," Dreamer said. "Okay, for Ricochet [he might think], 'I've been mid to getting a push, but how much are they really doing with me with all this talent that I have?'"

The veteran star noted that Ricochet will feel his worth will go up if he goes elsewhere due to all of the fresh matches he could have and the stories he could tell. Dreamer also believes that while Ricochet will likely enjoy free agency, he should take some notes from Matt Cardona to stay relevant and also boost his worth by being a big draw for different companies on the independent scene.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement