AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Explains Why He's A 'Big Fan' Of Jack Perry

The past 12 months have been eventful for the current AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, shedding his Jungle Boy persona in his feud with Hook, which ultimately led to him becoming the FTW Champion. He was then exiled from the company due to his altercation with CM Punk but has since found a home as part of The Elite, who have rallied behind him to make him a focal point of AEW once again, leading him to become the current TNT Champion.

Despite his controversial character, AEW commentator Jim Ross had nothing but nice things to say about Perry, on a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast.

"I like him a lot, and he's working hard on his body. He's adding a little size, he's very athletic, he's a student of the game, his greatest days are ahead of him," said the AEW commentator.

Ross admitted that he knows Perry has been involved in his fair share of controversy in AEW over the past year, but said that all comes with the territory in pro wrestling and not everyone is going to get along. However, it's what Perry has done on screen that Ross is most impressed with, stating that he couldn't have been Jungle Boy for his entire career.

"I'm anxious to see how far he's allowed to take this gimmick and how far he's going to be able to evolve in it because I think he's a future big star. I think he's one of the building blocks, Jack Perry is one of the building blocks of AEW without a doubt."

He rounded off by saying that he could see Perry getting himself a manager at some point, but he seems confident enough on the microphone to not need one right now.

