WWE's Chelsea Green On Difficulties Of Different Schedule From Husband Matt Cardona

Married couples in wrestling are nothing new as love has manifested in thousands of wrestlers all over the world by simply spending so much time together in an intense environment. WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona are one of those couples that has to figure out life as a married couple, while also performing in front of rabid fans every single week. The difference for Green and Cardona is, that, unlike some couples who work together, they have completely different work schedules.

However, Green revealed in a recent interview with "Rock 95 Radio" that they make it work due to being used to having to work on different schedules in the past.

"It's very hard, but I also feel like just marriage is hard," Green said. "We have different problems than two people who work desk jobs have, but at the end of the day, if you want to make something work, you'll always make it work. A lot of people don't realize for most of our careers, we were totally separate. I was all over the place on the indies and at TNA, and he was always at WWE. So for the first four years of our relationship, that's what we were used to."

After time together on the independent scene, the roles are now reversed as Green is the one in WWE. However, she sees Cardona returning to the company as the ultimate end goal for the couple, not just because they want to make memories there, but also because it would be a little easier for their relationship.

"Of course, our end goal is to be in WWE together and have an amazing storyline. Do some mixed tag matches together, that would be amazing," said Green.

