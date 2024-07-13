Shelton Benjamin Talks Potential WWE Storylines With The Bellas, Current AEW Star

Across his two tenures with WWE, Shelton Benjamin embraced a number of different gimmicks. From having his mother at ringside to being "The Gold Standard," and to his inclusion in stables like Team Angle and The Hurt Business, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wasn't afraid to get involved with some unique stories.

But, some stories never ended up reaching the TV screens as Benjamin revealed in an interview with "Metro" that he was at one point poised to have a romance angle with current AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE.

"This is when I came back the second time. I think Paige was the general manager for 'Smackdown.' The idea was, I will start off as kind of her bodyguard, but I think it was it was going to turn romantic and that was all ... they were all set to do that, and then it just didn't happen," said Benjamin.

Stories getting pitched and dropped within the same breath was commonplace during Vince McMahon's time as the head of WWE's creative, with Benjamin also having a character pitched to him that would have had him singing to The Bella Twins. "At one point I was going to be 'Mr. Entertainment' where, you know, I'll be singing, I think we kind of teased it once with the Bellas where I was kind of singing Louis Armstrong to them. I remember Vince wanted me to be 'Mr. Entertainment.' That never happened.'"

Benjamin never quite got to display the comedic chops he had in the majority of his second run with WWE, and now that he is back on the independent scene, he can go back to wrestling a style he wants while portraying a character he has created.

