Bron Breakker Discusses Possibility Of His Father & Uncle Working With Him In WWE

Bron Breakker has discussed the possibility of his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner potentially featuring alongside him on WWE television.

Breakker, who was called up to the main roster earlier this year, has been featured heavily on "WWE Raw" lately, thanks to his incredible athletic prowess and his menacing attitude. The young star has tried to rise up the ranks on his own talent despite having two WWE Hall of Famers in his family. The former "NXT" Champion, during his recent conversation with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," stated that he could bring in his father and uncle in the future but wants to do it on his own right now.

Advertisement

"You know, I think for now, I'm kind of establishing myself and kind of going my own away. I think down the line, we have that as an option if we need it one day, to where we can get my dad and uncle involved in some form or fashion. That's always there," said the "WWE Raw" star.

On the show, he was jokingly asked if he would be interested in coming out to the ring with a tiger, like his uncle Scott did in WCW.

"He was nuts for doing that [laughs]. I don't know about that. That could just go wrong in too many ways," joked Breakker.

Breakker's father, Rick, has appeared alongside his son a few times during Breakker's run on "NXT," while Breakker also inducted his father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Breakker has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE in recent years, promoted to the main roster just a few years after his pro wrestling debut. He is currently in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, whom he lost to at the Money in the Bank show.

Advertisement