Bron Breakker Compares NFL Training Camp And WWE's Performance Center

Bron Breakker (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) joined WWE in 2021, but before that, the son of Rick Steiner had a brief stint in the NFL, signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Making an appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Rechsteiner compared his NFL and college football training to the intense schedule he's taken on in professional wrestling.

"I think there's a lot of similarities and takeaways from both," Rechsteiner said. "It's [a] similar structure, in terms of day-to-day. Especially in college, you wake up, you go to lift, then you go to practice, then you go to film. That's typically a regular day when I was at Kennesaw [State University], and that's pretty much how it is at the Performance Center as well."

The fact that his WWE training was so similar to football training made that aspect of the career easier to adapt to. In addition to playing football, Breakker was an amateur wrestler in high school, eventually winning a state championship medal. The former "NXT" Champion credits that amateur wrestling background for helping him with another element of pro wrestling.

"I have a great sense of body control and that sort of thing, and I think that's an amateur wrestler's sort of advantage," Rechsteiner continued. "Pro wrestling is tough, though. It's tough on your body. ... Football is physical in a different way, you know?"

Recalling his college football days, Rechsteiner stated that he would have more time to rest in the days following a game on Saturday compared to the rigorous WWE schedule. After gaining the experience of training for various sports, the WWE star indicated that wrestling has been the hardest on his body.

