Shelton Benjamin Discusses Possible WWE Return, Backstage Roles

Former United States Champion Shelton Benjamin has addressed the possibility of returning to WWE while also commenting on his level of interest in a backstage role. Benjamin was released from the company in 2023 as part of talent cuts that happened last September. Since then, he has remained a free agent, making brief appearances in promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling and NSPW. Speaking on "Insight," Benjamin has now revealed that he would consider wrestling for WWE again if he was approached by management.

Advertisement

"I would definitely consider it. Like I said, it's the biggest game in town. So because I've worked there for so long, to answer your question, yes, I will go back if they offered me a position back and the right amount of money ... despite people's opinion on creatively how they viewed me, it's still a business to me. I look at wrestling as a business. So I will make the best business decision, not personal decision." Benjamin also went into detail about considering a training position due to his love of teaching, but admitted he still feels he has unfinished business in the ring before moving into an offscreen role.

"There was talk of me possibly becoming a trainer at some point. I don't think that door has closed, I just haven't pursued it yet ... I love teaching, and that comes from my amateur wrestling background. But at this point I still think a little selfishly, I feel like I have a few more things that I'd like to accomplish." Benjamin recently discussed his time in "The Hurt Business," revealing there were scrapped plans for a reunion while stating the group should've lasted longer than it did.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.