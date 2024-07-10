WWE NXT Star Thea Hail Has Just Three Words After Win Over Izzi Dame

Chase University's Thea Hail defeated Izzi Dame on last night's "WWE NXT," and now has sent a message to NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Hail took to social media to share a picture after her victory over Dame, while indicating that she'd like to challenge Perez for her title.

give me roxanne pic.twitter.com/Sb8j6b1Rvf — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) July 10, 2024

Hail has yet to capture a championship in "NXT," but did have the opportunity to challenge Perez for her title on a house show this past April. Last year, Hail also challenged Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on two different occasions, but unfortunately was unable to defeat "The Center of the Universe" each time. Hail's next Women's Championship opportunity would be her fourth in her "NXT" career, and would look to add a win to her 0-3 record in such title matches.

However, Hail is only 20 years old, and has already been wrestling on "NXT" for three years. To have as many championship opportunities as she's had thus far is impressive in itself. Perez defeated Lola Vice this past weekend at NXT Heatwave in Toronto, Canada, retaining her championship in just her fourth title defense. NXT Great American Bash will take place on Tuesday August 6, and Perez could conceivably defend her title against Hail, however her opponent has yet to be confirmed.

