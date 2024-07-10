AEW's Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Owen Hart Cup Loss To 'Hangman' Adam Page

Who would have thought that in 2024, AEW fans would be actively cheering for Jeff Jarrett to win a match against former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page? However, that's exactly what happened at the "Beach Break" edition of "AEW Dynamite on July 3 when Jarrett and Page faced off in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jarrett had made it publicly known how much the tournament meant to him due to his personal connection with Hart, but he was no match for Page, who walked away victorious.

On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett opened up about what that match was like, and how it felt to have an arena full of people cheering him on this late into his career. "I gave it my all and sometimes, life doesn't always turn out the way we expect it to," Jarrett said. "But what are we to do except look at life as no obstacles, just opportunities?" "The Last Outlaw" explained that his wife Karen didn't even attempt to talk to him before his match due to how focused he was, but even though he didn't get the result he wanted, he will remember the match for the rest of his life.

Jarrett also revealed that he had a conversation with Jerry Lawler a few days after the match, with Lawler apparently being impressed at Jarrett's abilities at this stage of his career. He's also received lots of texts and feedback from fans since the match took place, but the one moment he enjoyed more than most came towards the end of it. "The Chicago folks in the house, it was cool. They were, to me, they were emotionally invested, when I locked the sharpshooter on, man they came up, and in my brain, so did I."

