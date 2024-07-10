Former WWE Talent Nikki Bella Says She'd Come Out Of Retirement For This AEW Star

Nikki Garcia (known as Nikki Bella in WWE) might have put her wrestling career behind her in recent years, but retirement is rarely forever in the wrestling business, whose performers often find it difficult to suppress the desire for one more match. While Garcia has thus far not announced her return to the ring, she may have someone in mind to work with if she ever does.

Advertisement

During a recent live edition of "The Nikki and Brie Show," Garcia and her sister Brie were joined on stage by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, who herself has just recently returned to AEW after a serious health scare. Baker heard the Garcia twins talk about how much they missed the wrestling business at times, which prompted Baker to say, "You don't have to miss it. It's right here for you. Do you want it? Because I'm right here, if you need an opponent." Garcia got out of her chair to say "I would come out of retirement for you," to which Baker responded with "I would love nothing more." Brie, for her part, remained seated.

Garcia has hinted at a return to wrestling before, including speaking about how seeing Mercedes Mone debut in AEW made her think about getting back in the ring one day — Mone has notably just entered into a feud with Baker following AEW's most recent pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. Later in the show, however, Garcia made her position very clear in front of the live audience.

Advertisement

"I do want to do a comeback in a few years," she said.

Please credit "The Nikki and Brie Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.