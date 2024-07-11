Highly-Anticipated AEW Dream Match Announced For 250th Episode Of Dynamite Next Week

Will Ospreay and MJF are both locked in a battle for the hearts and minds of the AEW fanbase, as only one man can be the franchise face of AEW. With "Dynamite" heading into its 250th episode, AEW President Tony Khan has made a massive match between the two young stars.

Will Ospreay will put his AEW International Championship on the line against former world champion MJF. The match is the culmination of the two men's posturing over young upstart Daniel Garcia. MJF attacked Garcia last week, injuring the former Jericho Appreciation Society member and drawing Ospreay's ire.

Ospreay has been International Champion since May at Double or Nothing when he dethroned Roderick Strong for the title, his first since joining AEW earlier this year. The upcoming match will be MJF's first title match since returning to AEW, which also took place at Double or Nothing. The former AEW World Champion had been out with multiple injuries, suffered during his over-one-year-long reign as AEW Champion.

Later in the broadcast, PAC won a four-way match against Kyle Fletcher, Claudio Castagnoli, and NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii to become the next International title contender, challenging the winner of Ospreay vs. MJF. PAC cut a promo after the match implying his title shot could take place when AEW returns to Wembley Stadium for All In 2024.