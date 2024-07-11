Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On TNA Star Joe Hendry's WWE NXT Performance

Trick Williams had some backup on Tuesday when Joe Hendry returned to "WWE NXT" to help the former NXT Champion defeat Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in a tag team match to close Tuesday's program, scoring the winning pinfall on Spears.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer said he was thrilled with how Hendry carried himself in his main event showcase.

"He had a great showing for himself," Dreamer said of Hendry's appearance. The former ECW Champion also felt WWE did a good job at hyping Hendry's inevitable return, going off the air at "NXT" Heatwave with his face, and also letting him pop up throughout "WWE Raw" on the following night. "[I] thought it was very, very unique."

The former TNA Digital Media Champion thinks that Hendry's return to "NXT" was built properly, but it was up to Hendry to actually stick the landing, so to speak.

"You got the big payoff yesterday and Joe did an excellent job," Dreamer gushed, praising how Hendry represented TNA as well as himself.

Hendry is the latest in the NXT/TNA Wrestling crossovers in 2024. Earlier in the night, former TNA World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz reunited with their former partner Wes Lee, following Lee's crushing defeat to Oba Femi. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former TNA X Division Champion Kazarian have also come over to "NXT" in recent weeks. TNA has played host to "NXT" talent like Tatum Paxley, who challenged Grace recently on pay-per-view, as part of the crossover.