Former WWE Star Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Didn't Fight For Himself

Shelton Benjamin has recently opened up about what held him back from progressing to the next level and achieving more in WWE.

Benjamin, who was released in 2023, worked with WWE for 17 years over two stints but never seemed to move outside of the mid-card level and reach main event status. Speaking on "Insight," Benjamin went into detail about being "too nice" throughout his career and not fighting for himself, while also explaining his promo ability often held him back.

Advertisement

"No, I didn't [fight for myself]. Because I felt like my work should speak for itself and I didn't want to fight for myself. I knew what my strengths were, I knew my weaknesses were, and obviously I tried to work on them," said Benjamin, "I know I used to get so much slack for my promo work, and it's like, yes, I was horrible at one time and then, like I said, I improved. But while I improved, I still wasn't as flashy. I will say I'm the anti-Cena because I don't believe in a wrestling match move-for-move, whatever, he can't hold a candle to me. But when it comes to mic skills, I'm at the shallow end of the gene pool."

He also mentioned that his lack of size also worked against him, comparing himself to wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar and Batista who always had a better visual look than he did.

Advertisement

Benjamin's initial run lasted nearly 10 years, leaving WWE in 2010 to pursue his career in other promotions such as ROH and NJPW. He returned in 2017 on "WWE Smackdown" where he formed a tag team with Chad Gable and later joined The Hurt Business in 2020, winning the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships alongside Cedric Alexander.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.