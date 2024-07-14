Matt Hardy Explains What Roman Reigns Will Need To Do In WWE Return As A Babyface

Roman Reigns has been the talk of the wrestling world for a few years now, with many arguing that his Tribal Chief persona is among the greatest in history. Now fans are buzzing about his upcoming run as a babyface, and are interested to see how he pulls this off after being a great villain for so long.

During an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, seasoned wrestler Matt Hardy shared his views on Reigns' potential as a hero. Hardy believes that Reigns won't have to make significant changes to his character to excel in this role.

"He's just gotta do the same shtick he was doing before with The Bloodline, except he's gonna be positioned in the role of the hero. I don't even think he changes a whole lot. I just think you act the same way. You do the same deal. You get back the original crew. You put The Usos back together in there," Hardy said.

Hardy thinks the real challenge is going to be making Roman's new enemies look like they can actually hang with him.

"And now they just need to make sure to build up this new Bloodline and make them seem like they are gonna be a threat because Roman is a very high bar. So they need to put as much steam as possible on this new version of The Bloodline," Hardy stated. "This thing with taking out Paul Heyman was epic. And it felt big. It felt special. It felt important."

