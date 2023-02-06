WWE HOFer Believes Roman Reigns Could Be Poised For Babyface Turn

The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.

"How can Roman get any hotter than he is right now after years of being positioned to where he is right now? I don't think he can get any hotter unless you tag in the absence makes the heart grow fonder factor," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "[If he] re-emerges with a refreshed character and perspective, I think that's how Roman gets hotter and becomes more valuable."

Reigns has been performing as a bad guy since joining forces with Paul Heyman in the summer of 2020. He would later establish "The Tribal Chief" nickname and form The Bloodline with Jimmy and Jey Uso, later adding Solo Sikoa and "Honorary Uce" Zayn, who Reigns is now feuding with in one of WWE's hottest storylines in recent memory. The change in Reigns' character came after WWE spent several years attempting to establish him as its top babyface without success.

