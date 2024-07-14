Kevin Nash Discusses Mercedes Mone's Trouble Shooting The Mandalorian While With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has explained the possible reasons why WWE weren't keen on Mercedes Mone being a part of "The Mandalorian."

In a recent interview, AEW star Mone opened up about her difficulties filming "The Mandalorian" when she was still employed with WWE. She claimed that WWE management tried to stop her from fulfilling her obligations to the show because of scheduling issues and her commitment to "WWE Smackdown" at the time.

Nash has now weighed in on Mone's comments on his "Kliq This" podcast, where he stated that WWE was threatened by Star Wars and the way they were presenting the TBS Champion in the media.

"I mean, she was over. I mean, she had such momentum and had so many things going for her there [in WWE]. I thought she was as over as anybody that they had ... that's what they [WWE] don't want. They don't want you to go someplace, then you hire somebody and get treated like a star."

In the same interview, Mone also mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan has handled her responsibilities outside of the ring much more efficiently than WWE due to Khan allowing her to fulfill as many acting roles as she pleases thanks to the easier travel schedule that AEW currently has. Mone has appeared in five episodes of "The Mandalorian" in season 2 and season 3 of the show.

