How WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather's Wrestling Career Is Tied To A Stallone Movie
The Godfather has been known as one of the toughest guys in the locker room, largely due to his career as a bouncer before transitioning into wrestling, and his many gimmicks, most recognizably as a pimp.
During his appearance on his friend Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's podcast "Six Feet Under," he explained how the Sylvester Stallone film "Over the Top" played a role in him becoming a pro wrestler. He recalled how many wrestlers were attached to the project, like Scott Norton, who would come to his bar in their off time and coax him to become a wrestler.
"They were filming a movie with Sylvester Stallone called, I think it was called 'Over the Top'?" he said. "There's a lot of other guys that weren't bit name wrestlers but were wrestlers that were extras in that, and they would all come to the bar, and they're like, 'Dude? Did you ever think about wrestling?' And I'm like 'Nah.'"
The veteran explained how he grew up in the Bay Area during the '70s, a time when the Roller Derby was far bigger than wrestling, so he initially had no interest. The wrestlers then asked him if he knew who Bam Bam Bigelow was, and told him that "The Beast from The East" made a million dollars the previous year just from wrestling.
"I went, 'Wrestling? Me get a million dollars wrestling?' And then about everybody's like, 'Dude, you act like a wrestler, you might as well become one because you're as crazy as them guys.'"
The Godfather told his wife to sell their house after he decided to become a wrestler
After hearing how much Bam Bam Bigelow made, The Godfather reached out to Larry Sharpe — who trained Bam Bam Bigelow — and described himself over the phone. He then flew to New Jersey, where he instantly made an impression on Sharpe.
"He goes, 'Well, if you fly yourself out to New Jersey, I'll take a look at you and put you up in a hotel,'" said the Hall of Famer. "When he sees me get out the plane, because back then you can go to the plane and right at the door wait –- you can see it in his eyes, he's like 'Wow, wow.'"
He revealed that he told his wife to sell their house in his pursuit of becoming a wrestler. The veteran noted that he only spent a short time in wrestling school, and instead went out with Sharpe every night. The Godfather claimed he didn't have much training, but got a stamp of approval from Jerry Lawler.
"Larry was impressed with the way I could talk women into doing things. I'll just say that. That's a nice way to say it. I'm an old man now, but I used to be able to talk my way into something," said The Godfather. "And Jerry's like, 'Let me see you throw a punch?' And he goes, 'Throw a kick?' And he goes, 'Oh, you'll be alright.'"
