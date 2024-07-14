How WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather's Wrestling Career Is Tied To A Stallone Movie

The Godfather has been known as one of the toughest guys in the locker room, largely due to his career as a bouncer before transitioning into wrestling, and his many gimmicks, most recognizably as a pimp.

During his appearance on his friend Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's podcast "Six Feet Under," he explained how the Sylvester Stallone film "Over the Top" played a role in him becoming a pro wrestler. He recalled how many wrestlers were attached to the project, like Scott Norton, who would come to his bar in their off time and coax him to become a wrestler.

"They were filming a movie with Sylvester Stallone called, I think it was called 'Over the Top'?" he said. "There's a lot of other guys that weren't bit name wrestlers but were wrestlers that were extras in that, and they would all come to the bar, and they're like, 'Dude? Did you ever think about wrestling?' And I'm like 'Nah.'"

The veteran explained how he grew up in the Bay Area during the '70s, a time when the Roller Derby was far bigger than wrestling, so he initially had no interest. The wrestlers then asked him if he knew who Bam Bam Bigelow was, and told him that "The Beast from The East" made a million dollars the previous year just from wrestling.

"I went, 'Wrestling? Me get a million dollars wrestling?' And then about everybody's like, 'Dude, you act like a wrestler, you might as well become one because you're as crazy as them guys.'"