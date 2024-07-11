Mina Shirakawa Reacts To Mariah May's Gruesome Heel Turn In AEW Dynamite Closing Angle

The July 10 "AEW Dynamite" closed with one of the most haunting visuals in company history as Mariah May, fresh off of winning the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Willow Nightingale, violently attacked her friend and mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm with her Owen Hart belt and the heel of her shoe. May has been by Storm's side since she arrived in AEW in late 2023, with Storm being at ringside for May's victory over Nightingale. However, it seems the English star might have had a plan all along to try and take the AEW Women's World Championship for herself. Someone who was very conflicted watching the beating take place was Mina Shirakawa, May's longtime ally from STARDOM who Storm defeated at Forbidden Door. Shirakawa took to X to express her inner turmoil, writing; "Nooooooo!! Noooooooooooooooooo!! NooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOO!!! I can't sort out my feelings........"

Advertisement

Nooooooo!! Noooooooooooooooooo!! NooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOO!!! I can't sort out my feelings........ https://t.co/zVBGDjWmxB — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) July 11, 2024

After their match at Forbidden Door, Shirakawa and Storm shared a three-way kiss with May as a way of putting their differences aside, as well as performing the Club Venus dance at the post-show media scrum to show how close they had all become. With that said, those moments seem like a lifetime ago following May's actions in Calgary.

From here, May will now move on to All In London on August 25, where she will face Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium, a match that will see May perform in her hometown of London for the first time since joining AEW. However, given how gruesome May's beating of Storm was on "Dynamite," fans in London might be cheering for the "Timeless" one in the hopes that AEW doesn't become "All About Mariah."

Advertisement