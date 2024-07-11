Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Discuss Ethan Page's Tenure In WWE NXT Thus Far

WWE NXT Heatwave took place on Sunday, and the show came to a close with a surprising title change as former AEW star Ethan Page won a Fatal Four-Way to become the new WWE NXT Champion. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," co-hosts and former WWE stars Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray both shared their thoughts on Page's title victory. Dreamer was surprised by the win but enjoyed it, and he praised the follow-through on Tuesday's "WWE NXT."

"Ethan will get heat, if allowed to get heat," Dreamer said. "[It was] shocking, because Trick was a good champion. I think with a lot of it, it goes down to viable contenders within the system, and kind of how Ethan has quickly [risen] to prominence in such a short time."

With NXT experiencing a lot of roster movement over the last few months, Dreamer believes the brand needed something of a refresh, and Page's title win was one way to do that. While Dreamer believes Page's status as an in-ring veteran was the leading reason behind the decision, Bully felt there may be something else in play.

"I'm just wondering if this is NXT showing the world — not necessarily showing AEW, but showing the world — 'Here's what we can do with a talent who another company didn't even feel was good enough for one of their three TV shows,'" Bully said.

Bully theorized that there may be some leftover animosity in NXT going back to the days when the show went head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite." As another example of recent indirect references to AEW, Bully cited the moment from last month that saw Page, Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King (AKA Brian Pillman Jr.) together onscreen, with Rhodes telling them all that they were in a "good place."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.