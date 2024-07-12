Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He 'Hated' Nigel McGuinness' Commentary On AEW Dynamite

The 2024 Owen Hart Cup has come to a close, with Bryan Danielson and Mariah May emerging as the winners of the men's and women's tournaments, respectively. Danielson was presented his title by Hart's widow Dr. Martha Hart, an emotional moment of tribute, but over the moment, AEW commentator and Danielson's chief hater Nigel McGuinness was talking about his hatred for Danielson.

On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer felt that McGuinness crossed a line.

"When it's a moment, the way it should be, especially when we're talking about Owen Hart, there's a difference between being a heel commentator and putting yourself over. I'm a big Nigel McGuinness fan, [but] there's a time and place for everything," Dreamer noted.

He believes there are ways for the AEW commentator to get his point across without stepping on an emotional moment, and Dreamer thinks McGuinness and AEW missed the mark.

McGuinness and Danielson have animosity dating back to their time in Ring of Honor in the 2000s. The two battled fiercely for the ROH World Championship, and that hatred has carried over into often entertaining commentary now that McGuinness is retired from active competition. Danielson could soon be joining McGuinness in retirement, as he's talked often about retiring from full-time competition. But his win in the Owen Hart Cup has put a hold on any retirement plans the former WWE Champion might have.

By winning the Owen Hart Cup, Danielson has earned a shot at AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In, which will take place on August 25 in Wembley Stadium.