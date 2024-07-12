AEW's Jeff Jarrett Assesses Potential Invasion Angle Between TNA & WWE NXT

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett is a third-generation wrestling promoter, meaning the AEW star knows more than a few tricks of the trade.

On a recent episode of "My World," Jarrett was asked about the crossover between "WWE NXT" and Jarrett's former promotion TNA Wrestling. He believes that an invasion story between the two promotions would just be the next in a long line of similar stories.

"When I think back to the territory era, the invasion angles done correctly ... [Randy] Savage stepping into the Memphis Studios," Jarrett said, noting Savage's ICW invading the Memphis Continental Wrestling Associaton territory, which was run by Jarrett's father Jerry. "The invasion angle can always be done differently. At the end of the day, the most successful invasion angle ... [was] the NWO."

Jarrett explains the success of the NWO was based on the subtext that everyone involved was from WWE and was there to take over WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer believes the NWO is just one example of the many ways the idea can be brought to fruition in a wrestling context.

Former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry appeared in Tuesday's "NXT" main event, getting the pinfall to win the match for himself and former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams. Hendry is the latest in TNA talent who have crossed over, which includes stars like Kazarian, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. "NXT" stars like Tatum Paxley have shown up at TNA events as well, with the cross-promotion seemingly set to be ongoing.

