Three More WWE NXT Stars Follow Tatum Paxley's Lead And Cross The Line Onto TNA Impact

Forbidden Door might be on Sunday, but Friday night, a few more "WWE NXT" stars crossed the line at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia where TNA was holding tapings.

The partnership between "NXT" and TNA dates back to the 2024 Royal Rumble, when TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace entered the women's Royal Rumble match and said it wouldn't be the last time the WWE Universe would see her. Earlier this month, Grace answered Roxanne Perez's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, wrestling Stevie Turner on "NXT" TV before coming up short at "NXT" Battleground. At TNA's Against All Odds pay-per-view, Grace held an open challenge of her own, which was answered by "NXT's" Tatum Paxley. And on Friday, Grace held yet another open challenge, and based on fan videos, it was accepted by "NXT's" Izzi Dame.

In addition to Dane, Charlie Dempsey also showed up at the TNA tapings, knocking Leon Slater off the top rope and taking out a couple other wrestlers along with the referee. This is the fourth promotion that Dempsey has appeared for this year; in January, he faced Katsuhiko Nakajima for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship, and in April, Dempsey competed at GCW's Bloodsport X against Matt Makowski. Later in the night, Dempsey's No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate, Myles Borne, also appeared.

The TNA tapings featuring the three "NXT" stars will begin to air on Thursday, July 4. TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry have also appeared on recent "NXT" programming.