WWE NXT Star Answers Jordynne Grace's Open Challenge At TNA Against All Odds

Ever since the news got out that TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace's appearances at WWE Royal Rumble, "WWE NXT," and the "NXT" Battleground premium live event had helped build a bridge between the two promotions, fans of both have been waiting to see if WWE talent will appear in the Impact Zone. When Grace announced an open challenge for the Knockouts world title at TNA's Against All Odds pay-per-view, many suspected this would be WWE's way in, and they were not disappointed; Grace's challenger turned out to be "NXT" star Tatum Paxley, who became the first signed WWE talent to cross the line.

The arrival of Paxley, in particular, was hardly shocking — at Battleground, she interfered in the NXT Women's Championship match between Grace and champion Roxanne Perez by appearing ringside and attempting to walk off with Grace's Knockouts world title belt. She was stopped by Grace's fellow TNA star Ash by Elegance (the former Dana Brooke, making her "NXT" return), but that seemingly only made her hunger for Grace's championship grow, as she tried to acquire it Friday night in Chicago by defeating Grace in the ring. That, however, was beyond her abilities on this occasion, as Grace delivered the Juggernaut Driver to retain her title before renewing hostilities with her rival, Ash by Elegance.

The open challenge match was Grace's 10th since winning the championship back in January. It was Paxley's third match of any kind with a singles title on the line, following her triple threat NXT Women's Championship match with Perez and Lyra Valkyria at "WWE NXT: Spring Breakin'" in April and a 20-woman battle royal for that same title back in January 2023.