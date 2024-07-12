Bully Ray Reacts To Men's Finals In Owen Hart Cup On AEW Dynamite

The opening match of this week's "AEW Dynamite" pitted Bryan Danielson against "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. As an added layer, Jeff Jarrett, a former tag team partner of Hart's, served as the special guest enforcer. On the latest episode of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his reaction to the Danielson-Page encounter.

"Great match. Physical match. Loved the psychology of the match. Loved the involvement of Jeff Jarrett," Ray said. "I love how Hangman got tremendous heat on [Bryan Danielson]. [Danielson's] smart enough to put himself in a situation where he must sell and fight from underneath. He got busted open early in the night, and then we saw Hangman ripping off the kinetic tape of Bryan Danielson and just breaking him down to nothing."

"I like how they did the ref bump. I like how Jeff came in. After the ref bump, we see that Hangman is going to use a belt on Danielson. I think he took his own belt off, and then Jeff comes in as the enforcer."

As Ray pointed out, the contest's closing moments saw Danielson accidentally strike the referee with a running knee, to which Page capitalized by whipping Danielson with his own belt. With the original referee taken out, Jarrett then stepped in to take over the officiating duties and stop Page from subsequently choking Danielson with the belt. This allowed Danielson to regain his momentum and eventually secure the winning pinfall on Page. Looking ahead, Danielson will now challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.

