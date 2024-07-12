WWE Announces 15 TV Dates For Raw & SmackDown Added To 2024 Live Tour Schedule

With the first six months of 2024 firmly in the rearview mirror, WWE is now looking to build anticipation for the back half of 2024, as the company has officially announced a large set of TV events between October and December. Starting with the blue brand, "WWE SmackDown" will travel across the United States in the final three months of the year, with the starting location being the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on October 4, which will act as the go-home show for Bad Blood in Atlanta the next day. From there, WWE will have two shows in South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on October 11, and the Colonial Life Arena on October 18, before traveling to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on October 25.

The November 1 show has yet to be confirmed due to Crown Jewel taking place in Saudi Arabia on November 2, so there is every chance that night's show will take place overseas. However, the company will return to New York on November 8 when they host "SmackDown" in the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo. After that, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah will see the blue brand arrive on November 15 and 22 respectively, with November 29 yet to be announced.

Finally, the run up to Christmas will see "SmackDown" take place in the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 6, and the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on December 13, with the December 20 and 27 shows still to be confirmed. All of these episodes will air on USA, as the show will return to the network following the conclusion of its current deal with FOX.

