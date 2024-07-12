WWE Announces 15 TV Dates For Raw & SmackDown Added To 2024 Live Tour Schedule
With the first six months of 2024 firmly in the rearview mirror, WWE is now looking to build anticipation for the back half of 2024, as the company has officially announced a large set of TV events between October and December. Starting with the blue brand, "WWE SmackDown" will travel across the United States in the final three months of the year, with the starting location being the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on October 4, which will act as the go-home show for Bad Blood in Atlanta the next day. From there, WWE will have two shows in South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on October 11, and the Colonial Life Arena on October 18, before traveling to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on October 25.
The November 1 show has yet to be confirmed due to Crown Jewel taking place in Saudi Arabia on November 2, so there is every chance that night's show will take place overseas. However, the company will return to New York on November 8 when they host "SmackDown" in the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo. After that, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah will see the blue brand arrive on November 15 and 22 respectively, with November 29 yet to be announced.
Finally, the run up to Christmas will see "SmackDown" take place in the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 6, and the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on December 13, with the December 20 and 27 shows still to be confirmed. All of these episodes will air on USA, as the show will return to the network following the conclusion of its current deal with FOX.
WWE Raw Will Hit Different Areas Around The Same Time
Along with the nine episodes of "SmackDown," a further six episodes of "WWE Raw" were also announced to hit different areas of the country. The only October date to be announced thus far is the October 21 episode of the show, which will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fallout show from Crown Jewel has yet to be announced, but the week after will see the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan host "Raw" on November 11, with the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona hosting the show two weeks later on November 25.
The red brand's run up to Christmas is a little more fleshed out than "SmackDown," as three events have been confirmed for the month of December. Starting on December 2, "Raw" will emanate from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, before making their way to the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas seven days later on December 9. Finally, the December 16 edition of the show will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with the company likely to push hard on the John Cena retirement tour of 2025 for that event given that Cena is from Massachusetts.
Much like "SmackDown," all of these shows will air on USA, something that at one point seemed uncertain given that the company's current deal with the network was set to expire at the end of September. However, the two parties were able to reach an agreement that would keep "Raw" on USA until the end of the year before its big move to Netflix in the new year. Tickets for all 15 events will go on sale on July 26, with more information on further 2024 events to be released later this year.