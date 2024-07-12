Dave Meltzer Analyzes Schedule For John Cena's 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with the fact that 2025 will be the final year John Cena puts on his jorts as an in-ring competitor. Cena took to the microphone at Money in the Bank 2024 to officially announce that the sun is setting on his wrestling career, and that "the last time is now." There was some initial confusion as to whether WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be the place he would be retiring. However, Cena later clarified that the 2025 retirement tour would last the entire year, with December being his eventual ending point.

Now that the news has sunk in, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter broke down how he thinks Cena's final year in WWE will pan out from a scheduling perspective. Meltzer noted that with WWE moving to Netflix in January, Cena will be featured heavily on "WWE Raw" during his retirement tour as a way to kick off the new partnership in a big way. What this also means is Cena's acting schedule will be a lot lighter in 2025, due to the fact the man himself has previously stated that balancing a full-time acting career and a wrestling career is beyond difficult.

Cena has already stated that the Royal Rumble on February 1 will be his last, as will next year's Elimination Chamber, which has yet to be officially announced, implying that Cena will have a heavy involvement in the first third of the year as the company builds towards WrestleMania 41 in April. Whether Cena's first match of 2025 will be the titular Rumble itself remains to be seen, but Meltzer can see that being the official beginning of the retirement tour.

