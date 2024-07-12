Bully Ray Identifies What He Thinks AEW Needs To Do More Of

Earlier this month on "AEW Dynamite," the show came to a close with MJF re-establishing himself as a heel by beating Daniel Garcia into a bloody mess. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed one element of the angle that he hopes to see continued on AEW programming.

"One of the things they did last week, going off the air, was they allowed the beatdown [by] MJF on Daniel Garcia to breathe," Bully said.

Bully then described the events that took place in detail, including MJF leaving the ring multiple times, the bloodied Garcia selling the beatdown, and the involvement of Christopher Daniels and the paramedics.

"That's what AEW needs to do more of," Bully continued. "They need to let the story breathe. Go into the commercial break with something happening, come out of the commercial break and re-visit it, replay it, pick it back up. AEW is so worried about their own ratings every single week that they're trying to fit too much into every last minute."

Although he enjoyed the segment with Garcia and MJF, Bully cited the 14-minute overrun on the July 3 episode of "Dynamite" as an example of the company's excess. It was a ratings ploy, according to Bully, and one that did not work out for AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer doubted whether "WWE Raw" had ever had an overrun that long, even in the days when the show was running well past 11 p.m.

"Show, don't tell" is considered one of the golden rules of cinema, but in professional wrestling, Bully wants to hear more of an explanation for certain actions. He stated that Excalibur and the other AEW commentators should be given more opportunities to slow down, recap, and contextualize what happens on the promotion's TV shows.

