TNA Star Joe Hendry Opens Up About Love-Hate Relationship With AJ Francis

TNA star Joe Hendry has recently shared his thoughts and mixed feelings towards his relationship with AJ Francis, otherwise known as former WWE star Top Dolla. Speaking with "Fightful," Hendry went into detail about Francis being one of the only wrestlers he's had issues with outside the ring, speaking towards his jealously of Hendry's popularity as well as his theme song, while also criticizing his attitude and use of social media.

Advertisement

"See with AJ we've got this love/hate thing where like he's just absolutely unbearable on social media, like I mean if I've never been more thankful for the mute button in my entire life ... we work really well together, we've got good chemistry but we annoy the hell out of each other so it's this really weird dynamic. I like him, but we hate each other at the same time."

Hendry also mentioned being appalled watching Francis with the Digital Media Championship, explaining that he can't stand to see him with it online and if he ever has the opportunity to win the title again, he vows to have the entire championship redesigned. Despite his love/hate dynamic with him, Hendry did credit Francis for going out on television and doing what is asked of him regardless if he thinks it's a good idea or not. He also stated that the former WWE star is unappreciated and better than what most fans think of him.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.