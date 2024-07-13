Video: New Documentary Chronicles Will Ospreay's Last Matches Before Joining AEW

A new documentary released on Saturday chronicles the last of Will Ospreay's matches with RevPro and NJPW prior to joining AEW. The "Aerial Assassin" joined AEW in February after announcing his signing with the promotion last November, marking an end to his time wrestling in the UK and Japan, and has since gone on to capture the International Championship as the first title of his "All-Elite" career. In collaboration with Mark Ashley Films, Ospreay's last matches prior to AEW have been captured and edited into a documentary available on YouTube.

"I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro. To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man. Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much. Big thank you to Mark Ashley Films for capturing and editing this, hope you all enjoy," Ospreay wrote via X.

Ospreay wrestled alongside United Empire in NJPW for the last time in February, teaming with Francesco Akira, Jeff Cobb, HENARE, and TJP against Bullet Club's David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Gabe Kidd in a violent cage match that lasted over an hour. Just a week later, he wrestled his final match in RevPro for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship he had previously held for over 919 days, going out on his back to current champion Michael Oku. Ospreay is preparing for a first-time ever collision with MJF over the International Championship this coming week on the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," looking to add another milestone title defense after failing to capture the World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

