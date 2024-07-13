WWE's Finn Balor Shares Lowest Point In His Pro Wrestling Career

Finn Balor has enjoyed several shining moments since he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day in June 2022. The same cannot be said for the months preceding this character pivot, however. During a recent interview with "What's The Story," the 42-year-old revealed that the 60-day period leading up to his heel turn was accompanied by a metaphorical dark cloud.

"I haven't said this publicly ever, but the two months before I turned heel was probably the lowest I'd been in my career, with respect to personal investment," Balor said. "I was just like showing up. I was like 'Yeah, who do you want me to lose to today?' It was just kind of the same s*** that had been done over and over again. I was doing the same act for so long, and I just felt like I had so much more to give."

According to Balor, the dark cloud hanging over him was attributed to a variety of factors, including the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the status of his Green Card. As a result, Balor was off television for two months during the road to WrestleMania 36, with no marquee match to build up to upon his return. The pandemic continued to impact Balor's personal and professional life for another two years, until his Visa paperwork was properly sorted in 2022.

"That took so long because it was a backup from the two years that then it had a knock-on effect on the next couple months of my career," Balor said. "It was right there where I was kind on left in limbo in the storylines of like we're just trying to throw s*** at the wall."

