Nyla Rose Assesses Whether She's Been Miscast As A Heel In AEW

Everyone loves a nuanced villain, and former AEW Women's World Champion "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose has delivered that shade of darkness and depth exceptionally well since her initial arrival during AEW's infancy. However, every time AEW has signed a new free agent for the women's division, Rose has had to go back to the sidelines, waiting for the next big break in her career. During her interview with Renee Paquette on "Close Up," Rose tackled the challenging question of whether or not she believes she has been miscast, specifically in her villainous role.

Advertisement

"I don't think I have been miscast, per se," Rose responded. "When AEW first started, you know, we needed someone like me, the big meanie. But characters evolve over time, and I think we are at that point now. If anything, I would say missed opportunities ... and I'm sure a lot of fans agree."

Since Rose is an original member of the AEW women's division and initially a highly-touted signing, fans have spoken candidly about the lack of television time she gets now compared to her monstrous reign of terror performance before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rose acknowledged fans' frustration in the interview, but seemed optimistic about a potential babyface run.

"I see the tweets, and the fans have been wanting this for a while, and we try to get things going into that direction," Rose said. "But for one reason or another, there was always, like, a detour. So, things got a little delayed. But I think we're on that track now. I wish we could have done it a little sooner. I had some antics and ideas to go along with it, but we absolutely could go back to them."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.