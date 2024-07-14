AAA Booker Konnan Opens Up About Working With Tony Khan & AEW

Konan also recalled an instance where Tony Khan pulled Melo due to another talent on his women's roster contracting COVID-19. The former WCW star questioned why it had to be the talent he'd booked in advance, but obliged all the same.

Advertisement

"He got really, really mad about this and I can't even believe he got mad," he said. "At that time, one of the females, and I'm still not going to say the name in case he [sic] out again like he did. He says, 'Since this girl has COVID,' I need to use Tay,' I was thinking to myself, 'Let me see, you've got so many girls but you're going to use her? Okay.'"

After stripping them of their titles, Konnan addressed Melo and Sammy Guevara missing AAA Noche de Campeones, referring to "some girl" who had contracted COVID. According to him, Khan was angered by what he'd perceived as Konnan dismissing the situation.

"When he saw me he goes, 'What do you mean some chick?... Like, give me a break dude... So would you rather me have said the name? Which I don't think he wanted to get out there, because it wasn't out there."

Advertisement

With all said and done, Konnan opined that AAA didn't need AEW owing to recent commercial performance, reasoning that Khan's promotion had been expensive and hard to work with, but he noticed that things appear to be smoother between AEW and CMLL. "I see they haven't had that problem with [CMLL], so you know, whether he's trying to stick it up [sic] because, you know, I don't put over his thing. Or he's just having a good business relationship and it's easy to work with them. I have no idea."