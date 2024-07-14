Why Bayley Wants More Stories Like Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio In WWE

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has commented on the success of the storyline between Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. In an interview with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his new podcast "What Do You Wanna Talk About," Bayley explained how there needs to be more personal stories on the women's roster while also expressing that many female wrestlers haven't had the opportunity to showcase their full potential.

Advertisement

"I think we have such a good foundation and so many women that still haven't had the opportunity to show what they can do. And, of course, we always want a little more time to, whether that's TV time or whether that's storyline time, that's not connected to a championship. I think the stuff they're doing with Liv and Rhea and Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of in the women's division, where it's not always based on a championship. More personal stories, and show different sides of the girls."

Bayley also mentioned that giving the women more TV time does not necessarily mean more matches, as there should be an equal amount of time to showcase and develop their characters as well. Over the last several weeks, segments between Morgan and Mysterio on "WWE Raw" have been some of the most watched content on WWE's social channels while also generating increased fan interest ahead of Ripley's return, which happened on last week's episode of the red brand's flagship show.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE: What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.