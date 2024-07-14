Tommy Dreamer Reacts To 'Shocking' AEW Dynamite Moment With Mariah May & Toni Storm

Ever since her AEW debut, Mariah May aggressively pursued Toni Storm's affection and acceptance, and eventually became her protégé. While many expected an eventual turn, May shocked fans on last weeks "AEW Dynamite" when she brutally attacked Storm and Luther, bloodying her former mentor.

Tommy Dreamer reviewed the segment, and shared his thoughts on "Busted Open Radio." According to the veteran, Storm is a great wrestler, but has mostly been doing comical things with her current gimmick. However, seeing her covered in blood and screaming made an impression on him.

"And it's... I now want to know why, because it was complete, and it was shocking. And that's what you want in your wrestling, right? You don't see these things coming; she [May] won everything, so why did she turn?"

Dreamer was then asked what kind of stipulation he'd like to see in the grudge match between May and Storm, and suggested that a Steel Cage wouldn't make sense, since the prime reason for it is to stop outside interference. "If you're going to continue [the fued], if you're going to switch the title — these are all different things — I would just make it a match and those two women, and I know they will, need to lock up and beat the crap out of each other."

