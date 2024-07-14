Tommy Dreamer Reacts To 'Shocking' AEW Dynamite Moment With Mariah May & Toni Storm
Ever since her AEW debut, Mariah May aggressively pursued Toni Storm's affection and acceptance, and eventually became her protégé. While many expected an eventual turn, May shocked fans on last weeks "AEW Dynamite" when she brutally attacked Storm and Luther, bloodying her former mentor.
Tommy Dreamer reviewed the segment, and shared his thoughts on "Busted Open Radio." According to the veteran, Storm is a great wrestler, but has mostly been doing comical things with her current gimmick. However, seeing her covered in blood and screaming made an impression on him.
"And it's... I now want to know why, because it was complete, and it was shocking. And that's what you want in your wrestling, right? You don't see these things coming; she [May] won everything, so why did she turn?"
Dreamer was then asked what kind of stipulation he'd like to see in the grudge match between May and Storm, and suggested that a Steel Cage wouldn't make sense, since the prime reason for it is to stop outside interference. "If you're going to continue [the fued], if you're going to switch the title — these are all different things — I would just make it a match and those two women, and I know they will, need to lock up and beat the crap out of each other."
Tommy Dreamer feels like the segment humanized Toni Storm
Toni Storm's "Timeless" character has been praised over the past year, mainly due to her performances. However, Tommy Dreamer thinks her gimmick took another turn after this week.
"What got me last night was Toni screaming, like screaming in agony and pain," he said. "I don't want to see her in that situation. It humanized this character and made me feel sorrow and compassion for someone that I normally -– I enjoy her wrestling, but I look forward more to her promos and her stupid pouty lips that she makes every time the camera is on her."
Dreamer then explained that he wants Storm to come back and get her revenge, and pointed out what he finds very interesting about this heated feud. "The interesting part, like I said, she's the champ. What does she have to prove? Everything. Because she just got laid out."
The veteran also looked back at the gimmick change Storm underwent, and compared it to The Undertaker shifting from the "Deadman" to "The American Badass. "It was a hard turn, but the person got it over. Toni's one gimmick wasn't as over as this gimmick." Due to this, Dreamer believes that there could be a window for Storm to retake her old gimmick in a more serious fashion for her match with Mariah May at All In later this year. "Just for this night and opponent, it'll work."
