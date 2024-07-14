TNA's Joe Hendry Is P***ed Off He's Not Yet Done This Indie Event

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry is one of the most popular stars in his promotion, and likely has gained a ton of traction after appearing on "NXT" last week. However, while he's been welcomed into the WWE family, Hendry told Fightful that he wants to be part of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport events as well.

"I don't want to push it back any further, but it's... It's p***ing me off that –- and I never swear –- but Josh Barnett is p***ing me off that I'm not on Bloodsport," Hendry jokingly said, adding that he was genuinely tempted to learn catch wrestling just to compete at the event. "I was like, because I thought to myself, I was like you know? Like, I don't know –- who knows?"

Unfortunately, Hendry admits that he's got too much going on currently, but Bloodsport is something he's been thinking about for a long period of time, and he thinks that he could surprise fans with his performance. "I think I could bring something to the table business-wise, I think people would be shocked by — I think they would enjoy the match and I've got a lot of respect for Josh and what he's done for the sport of professional wrestling."

It remains to be seen if Hendry will get booked for a future event, but some WWE alum will be at the next one. Shayna Baszler is set to compete at Bloodsport XI on July 28, and her opponent has been announced.

