WWE Star Shayna Baszler's Opponent For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI Announced

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler may have found herself a couple of good friends in the form of Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville on "WWE Raw," but she has been confirmed to be facing a well-respected international performer at an upcoming independent event. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to officially announce that Baszler would be facing TJPW star Miyu Yamashita at his upcoming "Bloodsport XI" event on July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

"Two fierce warriors of the ring," Barnett wrote. "Two battle hardened women through martial arts and pro wrestling training. Two meeting for the first time in the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling. The kicks of Miyu Yamashita taking on the submission holds of 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI."

It was confirmed in June that Baszler would be participating in the event hosted by GCW after a successful outing at the last Bloodsport event held over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Baszler was one of many WWE names in the building for Bloodsport X which took place on April 4, where she defeated TNA Wrestling star Masha Slamovich. NXT star Charlie Dempsey also competed on the show defeating Matt Makowski, and WWE President Nick Khan was even on hand to watch some of the action.

Baszler won't be the only WWE name competing at Bloodsport XI as it was recently announced that both Brutus and Julius Creed would be making their independent wrestling debuts on the show, with their opponents yet to be announced. Elsewhere on the card, former AEW star Mike Santana will also be competing as he takes on his long-time friend Homicide, while stars like 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, as well as Barnett himself will be in action as well.